JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Shares Sold by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,881 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 559.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock opened at $57.40 on Monday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.08 and a fifty-two week high of $60.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.90.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

