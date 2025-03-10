Joyce Co. Ltd (JYC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.11 on April 3rd

Joyce Co. Ltd (ASX:JYC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th.
Joyce Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $143.41 million, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44.
About Joyce
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Joyce
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 4 Stocks Up 20%+ in the Last Month—Is More Growth Ahead?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Insider Scoop: 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying and Selling
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Play Both Sides: 3 Bond ETFs to Balance Offense and Defense
Receive News & Ratings for Joyce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joyce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.