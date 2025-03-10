Joyce Co. Ltd (JYC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.11 on April 3rd

Joyce Co. Ltd (ASX:JYC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th.

Joyce Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $143.41 million, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Get Joyce alerts:

About Joyce

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Joyce Corporation Ltd retails kitchen and wardrobe products in Australia. It owns Bedshed retail stores; and franchises Bedshed retail bedding stores. The company also operates kitchen and wardrobe showrooms under the Kitchen Connection and Wallspan brand names. Joyce Corporation Ltd was founded in 1886 and is based in Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Joyce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joyce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.