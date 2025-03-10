Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 46 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,642 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $42,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $376.66 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a market capitalization of $374.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $400.21 and a 200-day moving average of $400.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 61.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Truist Financial cut their target price on Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.50.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

