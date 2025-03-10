Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $17,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MSI stock opened at $422.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.70 and a 1-year high of $507.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $454.75 and a 200 day moving average of $460.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.29%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

