Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $11.31 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $199.59 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $173.17 and a 52 week high of $205.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.21 and its 200-day moving average is $199.05. The company has a market capitalization of $88.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

