Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 3,282 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Keb Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Lowery Thomas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 28,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,567,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $529.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $453.90 and a 1 year high of $563.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $548.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $539.03.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.