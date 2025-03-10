John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.35, but opened at $45.65. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $46.40, with a volume of 1,556 shares traded.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -50.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 2.82%.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

About John Wiley & Sons

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.3525 dividend. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.95%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

