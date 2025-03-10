Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Raised to $217.00 at HC Wainwright

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $200.00 to $217.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective (up from $163.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.53.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $138.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.14 and a 200 day moving average of $120.07. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $99.06 and a 52 week high of $148.06.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $183,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,785,088.64. This represents a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Robert Iannone sold 7,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.60, for a total transaction of $981,288.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,526.40. This represents a 7.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,193 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,122 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,932 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,206 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

