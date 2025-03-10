JasmyCoin (JASMY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $712.78 Million

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 10th. Over the last week, JasmyCoin has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. JasmyCoin has a market cap of $712.78 million and approximately $92.90 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JasmyCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JasmyCoin launched on April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,444,999,677 tokens. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency based on the ERC 20 standard, aimed at building an economic community where data is treated as a personal asset. Developed by Jasmy Inc., it can be used for transferring tokens as proof of value exchange or payment for services. JasmyCoin can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and offers two main services: Secure Knowledge Communicator (SKC) for managing personal data and Smart Guardian (SG) for secure IoT device registration.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JasmyCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JasmyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

