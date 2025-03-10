Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Director Buys $10,470,974.88 in Stock

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 341,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.64 per share, with a total value of $10,470,974.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,658,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,951,392.32. This represents a 3.67 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 7th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 110,206 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,418,590.12.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:JANX opened at $30.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 3.23. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.63 and a twelve month high of $71.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.50.

Institutional Trading of Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.13. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 463.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Janux Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Janux Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Lifesci Capital upgraded Janux Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Janux Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

