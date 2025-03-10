Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Stake Raised by Tower Wealth Partners Inc.

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,562 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up 8.6% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. owned about 0.18% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $16,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,059,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,136,000 after purchasing an additional 165,213 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2,232.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 520,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,389,000 after buying an additional 498,082 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 222,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after buying an additional 17,951 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,395,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,502,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.66 on Monday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.81.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.