Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntax Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $20.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $20.82.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.