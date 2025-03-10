Ivanhoe Electric (TSE:IE) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (TSE:IE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$7.76 and last traded at C$7.92, with a volume of 9812 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.30.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$690.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 8.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.01.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

Ivanhoe Electric Inc is a mineral project exploration and development company with a focus on identifying and developing mineral projects, and ultimately mines, associated with the metals necessary for electrification, in particular, copper, gold, silver, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and the platinum group metals.

