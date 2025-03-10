Ivanhoe Electric (TSE:IE) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (TSE:IE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$7.76 and last traded at C$7.92, with a volume of 9812 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.30.
Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$690.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 8.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.01.
Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile
Ivanhoe Electric Inc is a mineral project exploration and development company with a focus on identifying and developing mineral projects, and ultimately mines, associated with the metals necessary for electrification, in particular, copper, gold, silver, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and the platinum group metals.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ivanhoe Electric
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.