Isthmus Partners LLC Purchases 773 Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned 0.71% of MasterCraft Boat worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,035,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,562,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,084,040.45. This represents a 1.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MCFT opened at $18.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.89 million, a PE ratio of -45.20 and a beta of 1.71. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.05.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MCFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley raised MasterCraft Boat to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

