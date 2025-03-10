Isthmus Partners LLC Increases Position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Napco Security Technologies worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $25.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average is $36.26. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $936.96 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.93 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

NSSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital set a $30.00 price target on Napco Security Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

