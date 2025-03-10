Isthmus Partners LLC Has $8.74 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Isthmus Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,086 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 269.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 33.7% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in Schlumberger by 18.8% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 60,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after buying an additional 23,621 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $41.36 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $36.52 and a 52-week high of $55.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.63. The company has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,098,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,204.30. This represents a 33.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 26,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $1,104,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,657.28. This represents a 33.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 290,772 shares of company stock worth $12,546,660. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Schlumberger to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.81.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

