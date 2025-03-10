Isthmus Partners LLC Grows Stake in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 0.89% of NVE worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVEC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NVE by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,934,000 after acquiring an additional 14,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVE by 7.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NVE by 2,792.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 65,782 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVE by 1.0% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 35,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,870,000. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVE stock opened at $67.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.06 million, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.08. NVE Co. has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $90.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.29.

NVE ( NASDAQ:NVEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 58.33%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.03%.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

