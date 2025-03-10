Isthmus Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Isthmus Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,746 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 77,019 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Intel by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,617,088 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $393,323,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227,458 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,469,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,371,692,000 after buying an additional 12,865,308 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 224.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 10,413,544 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $244,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207,785 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Intel by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,958,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,644,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,162,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103,553 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $20.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $46.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81. The company has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.