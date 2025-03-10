iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) is Investors Research Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Investors Research Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Investors Research Corp owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $13,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of OEF stock opened at $280.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $292.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.08. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $233.95 and a one year high of $300.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

