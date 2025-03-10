iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,612 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $6,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $108.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

