iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $177.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.64. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.17 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.