iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Bought by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWU. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 288.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 326,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after purchasing an additional 242,240 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after buying an additional 229,244 shares during the period. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,785,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,311,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4,686.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 128,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 125,553 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

EWU opened at $37.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $38.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.90.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.