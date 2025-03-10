iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.42 and last traded at $54.69, with a volume of 907463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.70.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

