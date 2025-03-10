iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,353,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 341,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,601,000 after purchasing an additional 60,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 75,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $84.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.83. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $73.91 and a 12-month high of $84.57. The company has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.