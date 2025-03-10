iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,116 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $10,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 115.5% in the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 413.5% during the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

MBB opened at $93.13 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $89.16 and a 52 week high of $96.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.33.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.