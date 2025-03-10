iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 10,801,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 325% from the previous session’s volume of 2,539,765 shares.The stock last traded at $93.69 and had previously closed at $93.13.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.33.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.3204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,720,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,789,000 after acquiring an additional 17,056,138 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9,869.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,498,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,100,000 after buying an additional 5,443,314 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6,413.4% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,311,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,457,000 after buying an additional 3,260,687 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,858,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,943,000 after buying an additional 2,668,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,986,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

