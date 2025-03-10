iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 10,801,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 325% from the previous session’s volume of 2,539,765 shares.The stock last traded at $93.69 and had previously closed at $93.13.
iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.33.
iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.3204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.
iShares MBS ETF Company Profile
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
