iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Acquired by New Insight Wealth Advisors

New Insight Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises 3.3% of New Insight Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. New Insight Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $6,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 465,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,427,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 269.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 153,183 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 195,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,389,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXN opened at $80.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.73 and a 200-day moving average of $83.55. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $68.53 and a 1 year high of $88.62.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

