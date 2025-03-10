iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 245,422 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 222,195 shares.The stock last traded at $97.56 and had previously closed at $100.36.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.35.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global 100 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOO. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 475.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.