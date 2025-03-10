iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 796.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $96.47 on Monday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a one year low of $79.68 and a one year high of $108.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.