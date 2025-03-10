iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) is Fairscale Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Fairscale Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF accounts for 7.1% of Fairscale Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fairscale Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $8,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 796.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $96.47 on Monday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $79.68 and a 52 week high of $108.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.04. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

