iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by New Insight Wealth Advisors

New Insight Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 13.8% of New Insight Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. New Insight Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $578.51 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $496.30 and a 52-week high of $616.22. The firm has a market cap of $575.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $599.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $589.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

