iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.58 and last traded at $49.78, with a volume of 785439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.42.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Bank increased its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 23,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 36,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period.

About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

