iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLT. New Republic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Latko Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Latko Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 3,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $90.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.15. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2898 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

