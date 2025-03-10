IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading Down 8.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) dropped 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.38 and last traded at $18.77. Approximately 6,265,627 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 13,892,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on IonQ from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson raised shares of IonQ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of IonQ from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on IonQ from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average of $25.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 2.50.

In other news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 13,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $389,641.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,011.99. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $290,661.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 926,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,524,108.08. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,223 shares of company stock worth $1,314,652. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,374,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,797,000 after buying an additional 125,144 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in IonQ by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,466,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,593,000 after acquiring an additional 45,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of IonQ by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,260,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,240,000 after purchasing an additional 75,596 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 1,310.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,468,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,934,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,809,000 after buying an additional 216,752 shares during the period. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

