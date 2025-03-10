Investors Research Corp Sells 9,500 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Investors Research Corp reduced its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,057 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,164 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $474,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth $1,551,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in General Motors by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 463,848 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,178,000 after acquiring an additional 39,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantra Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $1,044,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $47.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day moving average of $50.50. General Motors has a one year low of $38.94 and a one year high of $61.24.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $607,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,751.24. This trade represents a 700.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. HSBC lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Hsbc Global Res lowered General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.22.

Read Our Latest Report on GM

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.