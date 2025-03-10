Investors Research Corp Sells 808 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Investors Research Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $973,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 489,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,628,000 after acquiring an additional 36,672 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,987,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 107,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 31,910 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPHD opened at $50.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.61. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $42.03 and a 1 year high of $51.89.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

