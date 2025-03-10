Investors Research Corp Has $2.57 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Investors Research Corp cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDYG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6,605.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 992,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,122,000 after purchasing an additional 978,136 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 146.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,197,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,079,000 after acquiring an additional 711,253 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,981,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $14,579,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2,181.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after acquiring an additional 127,678 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $81.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.03 and its 200-day moving average is $88.56. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $79.12 and a one year high of $95.51.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

