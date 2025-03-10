Investors Research Corp Has $1.46 Million Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Investors Research Corp raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,908,000 after acquiring an additional 19,292 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 267,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,626,000 after acquiring an additional 18,135 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $75.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.52 and a 200-day moving average of $70.95. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.43 and a fifty-two week high of $75.16.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.9647 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

