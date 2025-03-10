Investors Research Corp Grows Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Investors Research Corp grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Investors Research Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $921,398,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $77,577,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 101.2% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,097,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,664,000 after purchasing an additional 552,003 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 696,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,863,000 after purchasing an additional 437,527 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18,516.9% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 399,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,242,000 after purchasing an additional 397,558 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $131.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.40 and a 200 day moving average of $129.97. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $114.37 and a 1 year high of $135.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.