Investors Research Corp Buys 336 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $132.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.63 and a fifty-two week high of $146.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.93.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

