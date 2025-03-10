Investors Research Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $171.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.15. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $142.12 and a 52-week high of $193.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.59.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

