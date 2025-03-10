Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.31% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $19.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.17. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $17.28 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.32 million, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0926 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

