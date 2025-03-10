Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,605 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Intuit worth $107,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,317,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,648,910,000 after buying an additional 221,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,978,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,701,762,000 after buying an additional 80,463 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,376,984,000 after buying an additional 107,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Intuit by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,386,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,499,744,000 after buying an additional 88,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,300,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,428,790,000 after buying an additional 87,517 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.50, for a total value of $68,506.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,804. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.10, for a total transaction of $47,257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,457.60. The trade was a 67.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 220,811 shares of company stock worth $142,391,012. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $640.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Intuit from $760.00 to $714.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $721.61.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $609.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $602.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $625.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $553.24 and a 12-month high of $714.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.42 billion, a PE ratio of 59.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

