Insider Selling: Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) EVP Sells $890,266.03 in Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 10,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $890,266.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,688.14. This represents a 14.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Workiva Stock Down 1.0 %

WK stock opened at $85.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.42. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.36 and a beta of 1.09. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.47 and a 12-month high of $116.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on WK. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James upgraded Workiva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Workiva from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.57.

Institutional Trading of Workiva

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WK. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Workiva in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Workiva by 3,010.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Workiva by 14,650.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Workiva by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

