Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Sells $10,252.16 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,544 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $10,252.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 946,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,286,612.56. The trade was a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $455,000.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $479,500.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $471,000.00.

Sunrun Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of RUN stock opened at $7.16 on Monday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RUN. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 1,706.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

