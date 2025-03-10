Insider Selling: Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Sells $1,278,324.64 in Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director James H. Roth sold 8,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.92, for a total transaction of $1,278,324.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,881,438.96. This represents a 10.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $149.28 on Monday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $153.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.53.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.38. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $399.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.62 million. On average, analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HURN shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $142.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

