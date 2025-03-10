Insider Selling: EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) CEO Sells $2,996,000.00 in Stock

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $2,996,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,341.40. The trade was a 22.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EVERTEC Trading Down 0.6 %

EVERTEC stock opened at $37.24 on Monday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $40.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.74 and a 200 day moving average of $33.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVERTEC

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in EVERTEC by 36.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,114,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,680 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,416,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,568,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 568,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,641,000 after purchasing an additional 166,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth about $5,356,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVTC. Susquehanna upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EVERTEC in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised EVERTEC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

