Insider Selling: EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) CEO Sells $2,996,000.00 in Stock

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $2,996,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,341.40. The trade was a 22.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
EVERTEC Trading Down 0.6 %
EVERTEC stock opened at $37.24 on Monday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $40.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.74 and a 200 day moving average of $33.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.
EVERTEC Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVERTEC
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVTC. Susquehanna upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EVERTEC in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised EVERTEC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st.
View Our Latest Research Report on EVERTEC
EVERTEC Company Profile
EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than EVERTEC
- About the Markup Calculator
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.