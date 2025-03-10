Insider Selling: Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Insider Sells $48,463.20 in Stock

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) insider Carl Dambkowski sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $48,463.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,651,485.84. The trade was a 0.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Carl Dambkowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 5th, Carl Dambkowski sold 3,520 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $143,228.80.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Carl Dambkowski sold 4,085 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $191,749.90.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Carl Dambkowski sold 4,540 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $221,370.40.

Apogee Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APGE opened at $36.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.90. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.10 and a 1-year high of $72.29. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 2.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Apogee Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.25). Analysts anticipate that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Apogee Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

