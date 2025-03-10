Insider Buying: Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Director Buys C$46,876.32 in Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) Director Dirk Jungé purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.63 per share, with a total value of C$46,876.32.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

POU traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$15.81. 297,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,927. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.04. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$14.33 and a 52-week high of C$33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.73.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 73.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POU. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$39.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cormark raised Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. National Bank Financial lowered Paramount Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$28.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paramount Resources

About Paramount Resources

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.