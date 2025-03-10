Insider Buying: Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Director Buys C$46,876.32 in Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) Director Dirk Jungé purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.63 per share, with a total value of C$46,876.32.
Paramount Resources Stock Performance
POU traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$15.81. 297,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,927. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.04. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$14.33 and a 52-week high of C$33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.73.
Paramount Resources Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 73.70%.
About Paramount Resources
Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.
