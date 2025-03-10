Insider Buying: Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) CEO Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) CEO Nicholas L. O’grady purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.48 per share, for a total transaction of $27,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,215,673.72. This trade represents a 0.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.01. 208,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $44.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $545.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.34 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 24.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 35.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NOG

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.